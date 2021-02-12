COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There were six new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Dutchess County this week, as the number of active cases being monitored rose back above 1,000.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dutchess has reached 20,477, with 1,009 active as of Friday, Feb. 12, up more than 100 from earlier in the week.

In Dutchess, the new fatalities bring the overall death toll to 388 since the pandemic began in March last year.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess down to 4.5 percent after it was up near 7 percent last week.

Twenty-one COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Dutchess County hospitals, leaving a total of 89 being treated for the virus in Dutchess, down from 110 earlier in the week.

Health officials said that 19,080 in Dutchess have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Feb. 12:

Poughkeepsie City: 167;

Poughkeepsie: 140;

East Fishkill: 136;

Wappinger: 84;

Fishkill: 81;

Hyde Park: 62;

Beekman: 49;

LaGrange: 46;

Beacon City: 35;

Dover: 26;

Pleasant Valley: 26;

Rhinebeck: 22;

Red Hook: 20;

Wappingers Falls Village: 20;

Amenia: 13;

Union Vale: 13;

Pawling: 12;

Stanford: 11;

Washington: 10;

Clinton: 9;

Rhinebeck Village: 8;

Milan: 7;

Fishkill Village: 6;

Pawling Village: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

