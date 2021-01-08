COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There were more than a dozen new COVID-19 deaths reported in Dutchess this week, as the county continues to monitor more than 600 active cases of the virus.

Thirteen new virus-related deaths were reported in Dutchess this past week, as the death toll rose to 255, while the number of active COVID-19 rose slightly to 1,625, up from 1,622 on Monday, Jan. 4, according to the Department of Health.

Late in November, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 13,379 - approximately 1,000 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 379,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess is up to 8.64 percent - up from 8.12 percent on Jan. 4 - still among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

One hundred and 160 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 132 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 6:

East Fishkill: 158;

Poughkeepsie: 157

Poughkeepsie City: 125;

Wappinger: 123.

Fishkill: 85;

Hyde Park: 64;

LaGrange: 60;

Beacon City: 49;

Pleasant Valley: 36;

Dover: 30;

Red Hook: 25;

Rhinebeck: 22;

Union Vale: 22;

Wappingers Falls Village: 22;

Pawling: 20;

Beekman: 55;

Fishkill Village: 12;

Amenia: 11;

Clinton: 11;

Milan: 8;

Pawling Village: 7;

Stanford: 7;

Washington: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Millerton Village, North East, Pine Plains, Red Hook Village, Rhinebeck Village, and Tivoli Village.

Statewide, there have been 1,075,312 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 26.57 million tests conducted in New York since the pandemic began. There have been 31,164 virus-related deaths.

