COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess County Cases By Community

There are now nearly 1,600 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Dutchess County as the Hudson Valley contends with a statewide and nationwide holiday surge in new infections.

There were 17 new virus-related deaths reported in Dutchess in the past week, as the total rose to 232, while the number of active cases rose from 1,511 to 1,5188 as of Wednesday, Dec. 30, according to the county Department of Health.

Late last month, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

There have now been 11,720 - approximately 1,500 new this week - confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in early March out of more than 359,000 tests administered in Dutchess.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess is up to 6.79 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

One hundred and thirty-two patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 103 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Dec. 30:

Poughkeepsie: 236;

East Fishkill: 223;

Poughkeepsie City: 155;

Wappinger: 140;

Fishkill: 125;

Hyde Park: 114;

LaGrange: 92;

Beekman: 91;

Beacon City: 77;

Dover: 55;

Pleasant Valley: 51;

Red Hook: 29;

Wappingers Falls Village: 27;

Pawling: 24;

Union Vale: 22;

Amenia: 22;

Rhinebeck: 21;

Milan: 12;

Pawling Village: 10;

Clinton: 9;

Stanford: 9;

Washington: 8;

Pine Plains: 7;

Fishkill Village: 7;

Millerton Village: 6;

North East: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Red Hook Village, Rhinebeck Village, and Tivoli Village.

The state Department of Health was reporting 13,422 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29 out of 154,949 tested, an 8.66 percent positive infection rate. In the past seven days, the infection rate has risen to 8.9 percent in New York due to the "holiday spike."

New York hospitals were reporting 7,892 COVID-19 patients being treated in their facilities, with 1,250 in ICU and 702 intubated.

Statewide, since the pandemic began, 957,412 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 25 million tests administered. A total of 29,905 virus-related deaths have been reported in New York.

