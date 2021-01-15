COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess Cases By Community

Dutchess County has now seen more than 15,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, leading to 13 new fatalities this week.

There are 2,162 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess as of Friday, Jan. 15, up from 1,625 a week earlier on Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Department of Health.

Late in November last year, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

The new virus-related deaths reported this week brought the total to 286 since last March.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess is up to 9.11 percent after hitting 8.41 percent earlier this week, still among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 162 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 132 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 15:

Poughkeepsie: 312

East Fishkill: 252;

Poughkeepsie City: 221;

Wappinger: 194;

Fishkill: 174;

LaGrange: 113;

Hyde Park: 103;

Beekman: 102;

Beacon City: 91;

Rhinebeck: 62;

Dover: 59;

Pleasant Valley: 55;

Wappingers Falls Village: 54;

Red Hook: 50;

Pawling: 47;

Union Vale: 27;

Clinton: 21;

Amenia: 19;

Rhinebeck Village: 19

Fishkill Village: 17;

Milan: 16;

Pawling Village: 14;

Stanford: 13;

Washington: 11;

North East: 10;

Pine Plains: 7;

Millerton Village: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

There were 324,671 COVID-19 tests - a new record - administered in New York on Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in nearly 20,000 positive cases for a 6.14 percent positive infection rate, down dramatically from earlier in the week.

There are now 8,808 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down 34, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 962 are intubated with the virus. There were 183 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,183,608 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 28.13 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 32,379 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

