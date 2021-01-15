Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
East Dutchess Daily Voice serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Dutchess Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 15.
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 15. Photo Credit: Dutchess County

Dutchess County has now seen more than 15,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, leading to 13 new fatalities this week.

There are 2,162 active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess as of Friday, Jan. 15, up from 1,625 a week earlier on Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Department of Health.

Late in November last year, the county was only monitoring approximately 200 active cases.

The new virus-related deaths reported this week brought the total to 286 since last March.

The seven-day rolling positive infection rate in Dutchess is up to 9.11 percent after hitting 8.41 percent earlier this week, still among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 162 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dutchess, up from 132 a week ago.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Dutchess County as of Jan. 15:

  • Poughkeepsie: 312
  • East Fishkill: 252;
  • Poughkeepsie City: 221;
  • Wappinger: 194;
  • Fishkill: 174;
  • LaGrange: 113;
  • Hyde Park: 103;
  • Beekman: 102;
  • Beacon City: 91;
  • Rhinebeck: 62;
  • Dover: 59;
  • Pleasant Valley: 55;
  • Wappingers Falls Village: 54;
  • Red Hook: 50;
  • Pawling: 47;
  • Union Vale: 27;
  • Clinton: 21;
  • Amenia: 19;
  • Rhinebeck Village: 19
  • Fishkill Village: 17;
  • Milan: 16;
  • Pawling Village: 14;
  • Stanford: 13;
  • Washington: 11;
  • North East: 10;
  • Pine Plains: 7;
  • Millerton Village: 6.

There are less than five active COVID-19 cases in Millbrook Village, Red Hook Village, and Tivoli Village.

There were 324,671 COVID-19 tests - a new record - administered in New York on Thursday, Jan. 14, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in nearly 20,000 positive cases for a 6.14 percent positive infection rate, down dramatically from earlier in the week.

There are now 8,808 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down 34, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 962 are intubated with the virus. There were 183 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,183,608 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 28.13 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 32,379 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

