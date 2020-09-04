Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
East Dutchess Daily Voice
East Dutchess Daily Voice

COVID-19: Trump Administration Pulls Funding For Disinfecting NY Schools, Public Facilities
Award-Winning Dutchess County Restaurant To Close

Christina Coulter
West Main Street Kitchen & Bar
West Main Street Kitchen & Bar Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview

An award-winning restaurant in the area will close permanently later this month, according to a parting message shared on its Facebook page.

West Main Street Kitchen & Bar is located in Wappingers Falls.

"These last 5+ years have brought us success and lots of memories and we have all of you to thank for that! We want to celebrate with all of you in the upcoming weeks," read the post, which was met with a flood of disappointed comments.

The restaurant, which won the "Battle of the Best" award in 2015, will close its doors permanently on Monday, Sept. 21. 

