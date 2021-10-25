Contact Us
East Dutchess Daily Voice
Breaking News: NY State Agencies Prepare Emergency Response For Nor'easter
News

$2 Million Plaza At Walkway Over Hudson State Historic Park Opens To Public

Nicole Valinote
East Gate Plaza
East Gate Plaza Photo Credit: New York State

Officials have announced the opening of a $2 million plaza outside of the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park.

The East Gate Plaza is located outside of the Poughkeepsie entrance of the walkway, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The state said the new space more than doubles the size of the pathway at the top of the Washington Street Stairs, and it can be used for community events.

"Parks remain an incredible resource for families and friends to stay connected safely and The Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park is no exception," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement. "The Walkway is a vital part of what makes our area so special, drawing tourists and visitors from around the globe, and the new East Gate Plaza further enhances this incredible asset by creating another resource for the community to host events and safely gather together."

State officials said the project also included the following benefits:

  • Rainwater collection from roofs into a cistern for irrigation use
  • Permeable/porous pavement material to reduce stormwater runoff
  • Replacement of a decaying retaining wall from the bridge's original construction in the 1880s
  • Re-use of the historic bridge posts into the railing system
  • Energy Efficiency: heat-pump for heating and cooling, lighting
  • Bike racks
  • More seating
  • Landscaping

