Senior Health: Keeping Anxiety And Stress at Bay

As cases of the novel coronavirus now known as COVID-19 continue to increase worldwide and particularly here in New York State, researchers have learned that older adults and people with chronic health conditions may be particularly susceptible to the respiratory illness, which can cause pneumonia and symptoms such as fever, cough, diarrhea and shortness of breath. The coronavirus is a respiratory disease, meaning it mostly affects the lungs. But when the lungs aren’t able to work at full capacity, the heart has to work harder to pump oxygen-rich blood around the body. That added stress can be particularly dangerous for people with heart disease, as well as other underlying health conditions.

The team at CareMount Medical understands that the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may cause anxiety and stress for our patients. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. This added stress can lead to:

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

We want to check on you to make sure you are okay during this unprecedented and worrisome time.

Here are some tips to keep the anxiety and stress from becoming overwhelming:

Engage your support network. Exercise social distancing but not social isolation.

Eat well, stay hydrated.

Stay active.

Do activities you find enjoyable and relaxing.

Make sure you’re sleeping enough.

Take breaks from news and social media.

And while you may not be currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, it is very important to take care of your health; including taking your medications as prescribed and seeking medical treatment or advice from your physician should you experience new symptoms or worsening of existing medical conditions.

There are many ways to keep in touch about your health and well-being. For instance:

Check-in with your CareMount Provider to review any chronic conditions or risk factors. You can see your provider using a virtual visit from the comfort and safety of your own home; to schedule a virtual visit, call us at 845-202-6017 during regular business hours. A mobile device or laptop with a camera will be necessary.

CareMount has a team of dedicated Care Coordination nurses and patient navigators available to provide personalized care and support for your specific needs, medical or otherwise. If you need assistance with non-medical issues that impact your health, including arranging prescription delivery, food and/or transportation needs, or any type of support, our Care Coordination team is here for you. To talk to a Care Coordinator, call us at 845-202-6017.

As always, your doctor is available to see you in the office for a face-to-face appointment, and is on-call outside of regular business hours should an emergent need arise. To book an in office appointment, call us at 845-202-6017 during regular business hours.

There is no higher priority for us than the safety of our patients and employees. We want you to feel confident when visiting our office, but we understand if you are unable or unwilling to do so during this time. Keep in mind there are other options available to you – including phone- and video-based virtual visits with your doctor – in lieu of coming in-person to the office. Taking care of yourself and your health conditions during this time of COVID-19 is very important, and will have positive benefits for you and your health, well beyond this unique time!