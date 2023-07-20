A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

Know Her? Woman Steals $350 From Bank Using 'Sleight Hand' Technique In Pine Plains: Police

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are searching for a woman who used a "sleight of hand" technique to steal over $300 during a transaction with a bank teller. 

The suspect, depicted in surveillance footage released by authorities, allegedly stole $350 from the Bank of Millwood in Pine Plains on East Church Street.
The suspect, depicted in surveillance footage released by authorities, allegedly stole $350 from the Bank of Millwood in Pine Plains on East Church Street. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The suspect allegedly used the technique during a transaction with a bank teller in Dutchess County at the Bank of Millbrook in Pine Plains at 2971 East Church St., state police announced on Thursday, July 20. 

Authorities released images taken from surveillance footage depicting the suspect during the transaction. 

A total of $350 was stolen during the incident, police said. 

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect's identity or where she may be located is asked to call state police at (845) 677-7300 and refer to case number 11513583. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice East Dutchess and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE