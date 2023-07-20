Know Her? Woman Steals $350 From Bank Using 'Sleight Hand' Technique In Pine Plains: Police

The suspect allegedly used the technique during a transaction with a bank teller in Dutchess County at the Bank of Millbrook in Pine Plains at 2971 East Church St., state police announced on Thursday, July 20.

Authorities released images taken from surveillance footage depicting the suspect during the transaction.

A total of $350 was stolen during the incident, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect's identity or where she may be located is asked to call state police at (845) 677-7300 and refer to case number 11513583.

