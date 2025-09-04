William ‘Billy’ Ranieri, 63, Remembered For His Integrity, Wit, And Distinguished Legal Career

Bill was born in the Bronx, on December 12, 1961 and predeceased by his parents, Ed and Frances Ranieri. He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Tina; his brother Jamie (Yvonne) and sister Joan; nephews Robert and Nicholas; nieces Rachel and Sarah Rose; and many loving relatives and friends.

A distinguished and admired trial attorney in aviation insurance, Bill built an exceptional career at Shearman & Sterling and U.S. Aviation Group. He also graduated first in his class at New York Law School.

Bill was a man of character, respectful of everyone he encountered, and known for his kindness, integrity, and sharp wit. A lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and Minnesota Vikings (“brainwashing” his younger siblings to support the latter at an early age), and a passionate follower of Santana.

A celebration of his life will be held in Bonita Springs on Nov. 7th. He will be missed by all who knew him.

