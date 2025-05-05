White Liquid Found In Hutchinson River: EPA Cracks Down on Cement Plant Pollution

The discharge, which was reported online, prompted a response from EPA inspectors, who along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), began an investigation into the substance, the EPA announced on Thursday, May 1.

EPA officials said they inspected SRM Concrete in the Bronx within two weeks of the reports and issued an enforcement order outlining environmental violations and mandating corrective actions to prevent further discharges into the river. The agency said the company is now under a directive to implement pollution control measures and improve its compliance with federal regulations.

The agency did not specify the extent of the environmental impact but reiterated its commitment to transparency and public health.

The Hutchinson River runs through parts of Westchester County and the Bronx.

