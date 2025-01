The closure, which affects Columbus Avenue between Circuit Avenue and Fulton Street, was announced by the Tuckahoe Police Department on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 7 around 4:50 p.m.

Officers are on-site diverting traffic until the issue is resolved and the area is deemed safe.

The department thanked residents and drivers for their understanding and cooperation during the temporary disruption.

