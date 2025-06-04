Tree Planting Honors Eastchester Teacher Killed In Murder-Suicide: 'Lasting Symbol'

On Tuesday, June 3, the Eastchester Police Department joined teachers and students at Anne Hutchinson Elementary School in Eastchester to plant a tree in memory of Connolly-O’Neill, the beloved fifth-grade teacher who was killed in a tragic murder-suicide at her Yonkers home in October 2024.

According to the department, students decorated the tree with rocks with green hearts painted on them, "a beautiful nod to her strong Irish heritage and the warmth she shared with our school community," police wrote on social media.

"May this tree grow strong and proud as Arlene continues to do in our hearts," the department added.

O’Neill, 51, had taught at Anne Hutchinson for 26 years and was remembered by colleagues and former students as passionate, energetic, and deeply dedicated. Her obituary described her as “a larger-than-life human being whose beautiful eyes and bright smile could light up a room.”

She was killed on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at her Yonkers home by her husband, retired NYPD officer Sean O’Neill, who then died by suicide, police said. Their three sons—ages 15, 13, and 11—were home at the time of the shooting.

In the months since her passing, O’Neill’s family, friends, and the Eastchester school community have gathered repeatedly to grieve, honor, and celebrate her life. The tree planting is the latest in a series of tributes that reflect how deeply she was loved.

"She loved her students beyond measure and still kept in touch with some after all these years. She even inspired some to follow in her footsteps," her obituary said.

Now, the tree outside the school will serve as a quiet, living tribute to that impact—one that will grow and endure, just like the memory of the teacher it honors.

