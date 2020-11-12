COVID-19: Westchester School Going Remote After New Positive Test

Another Westchester school is transitioning to its remote learning plan after receiving confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case.

Pelham Schools Superintendent Cheryl Champ announced this week that an individual at Siwanoy Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing officials to switch back to distance learning for two weeks.

Champ said that students will learn from home beginning on Thursday, Nov. 12 through Tuesday, Nov. 24. Students will return to the classroom for in-person instruction on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Colonial, Prospect Hill, and the high school will continue to be open for in-person instruction following the regular hybrid learning schedule while Hutchinson and the Middle School continue on fully remote instruction.

According to Champ, district and health officials have conducted contact tracing and anyone who may have been exposed to the virus has been notified.

Since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases in schools in September, there has been a total of five students and three staffers who have tested positive in the Pelham School District, according to the New York State COVID-19 "Report Card."

