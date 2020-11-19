COVID-19: Three Schools In Westchester District Go Remote Due To Staffing Shortages, New Cases

Three schools in a Westchester school district are going remote after new positive COVID-19 cases caused a staffing shortage.

New Rochelle interim Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said that on Thursday, Nov. 19, the high school, Daniel Webster Magnet School, and Columbus Elementary School will be switching to all-virtual learning.

Marrero said that absences related to the virus and quarantines have left the schools with inadequate staff to ensure that students are properly supervised.

The news comes on the heels of four new students who tested positive for COVID-19: two at New Rochelle High School, one at George M. Davis Jr. Elementary School, and one at William B. Ward Elementary School.

According to Marrero, any student or staff member who may have been in close contact with any of the infected individuals has been notified and will be placed into quarantine.

There have now been 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from students in the New Rochelle School District, with six teachers and staff members testing positive, according to the New York State COVID-19 Schools “Report Card,” with multiple cases in each district building.

“Please be aware: It is still vitally important for staff members and parents of students to report all positive cases to the district,” Marrero reiterated in a message to the community. “This is the only way we can ensure that we are responding appropriately to this ever-changing health crisis.”

