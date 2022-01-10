Former Mayor In Westchester To Run For NYS Assembly

A former mayor in Northern Westchester announced his intention to run for a seat in the New York State Assembly.

Former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey announced that he would run for New York State Assembly in the 95th District to replace longtime Assemblywoman Sandra Galef, who announced she would be retiring after serving two decades in office on Monday, Jan. 10.

The 95th district includes parts of Peekskill, Cortlandt, and Ossining in Westchester, as well as Phillipstown and Kent in Putnam County.

If elected, Rainey, a Democrat, would be the first African American to ever hold that Assembly seat.

“Sandy Galef is an institution and there isn’t a person who doesn’t know her, hasn’t been touched by her, or who has not benefitted from the work she has done on behalf of all of us. I am so appreciative of the partnership we have had over the years and the work she has done to make all of our communities better,” Rainey said when announcing his run.

According to officials who launched Rainey’s campaign, while serving as mayor, Rainey has “worked successfully with local community, business, and youth advocacy leaders to secure $10 million in New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant money, secured substantial financial support from the public and private sectors to bring a new Boys & Girls Club to Northwest Westchester/Hudson Valley, and oversaw the largest investment in affordable housing in northern Westchester in decades.”

Rainey was elected to the Peekskill City Council in 2015, at which point he was the youngest ever to be elected to City Hall. Two years later, he defeated incumbent Republican Frank Catalina to become the youngest mayor elected in Peekskill.

Following his second election victory in Peekskill in 2019, in which he defeated another Republican council member by a record margin, he announced his decision not to seek re-election in 2021.

“As we move forward, we need to ensure this district has a representative in Albany with a proven track record of delivering for the people they represent: fighting for our youth and ensuring our public schools are appropriately funded for the long-term; ensuring residents can afford to continue living here by investing in affordable housing for working families and our seniors, keeping property taxes low for homeowners, and ensuring we have strong rent regulations that protect tenants,” Rainey added.

“At the same time, New York State must move forward leading the country in advancing a climate agenda that secures the future of our state and our children.”

Rainey announced that he will be launching an official kick-off to his campaign in the coming weeks.

“Andre Rainey is the future of the Democratic Party,” Peekskill Democratic Chairwoman Drew Claxton said in a statement.

“He is a dynamic, accomplished, positive force in this region, who has actually gotten results. I cannot think of a more qualified and more positive addition to the New York State Assembly than Andre Rainey.”

