Youth Bureau Employee In Westchester Charged With Sexual Assault

A man who worked at a city Youth Bureau in Westchester has been accused of sexual assault.

Tyfan Dean, an employee at the Mount Vernon Youth Bureau, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct for alleged sexual abuse.

Dean, a Mount Vernon resident who has worked with the Youth Bureau since 2013, was immediately fired at the time of his arrest, Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

“We are taking this matter very seriously,” she stated. “I am grateful to the Mount Vernon Police Department who upon information and complaint took swift and decisive action to arrest this individual.

“We find this accusation to be reprehensible and is not a reflection of the incredible work and service being delivered by the Youth Bureau,” she added. “I trust the Mount Vernon Police to continue their investigation of this matter.”

No other information regarding the allegations against Deans has been released. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the case along with the Sex Crimes Bureau. Additional charges could be pending.

The investigation into the allegations against Deans is ongoing. The Mount Vernon Police Department said that anyone with any information regarding potential sexual misconduct involving Deans can call the department’s Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.