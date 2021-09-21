Would-Be Catalytic Converter Thief Crushed Under Car In Westchester, Police Say

A suspect purportedly attempting to steal car parts overnight bit off more than he could chew and died while allegedly mid-crime, police said.

The Harrison Police Department launched an investigation on Tuesday, Sept. 21 after a man was found crushed to death underneath a parked vehicle in the 500 block of Main Street in West Harrison.

Police said that the suspect - who has not been identified by investigators - was “apparently in the process of stealing a catalytic converter when he became pinned under the vehicle.”

No other information was immediately released by the police.

The investigation led to a temporary closure of Main Street between Underhill Avenue and the White Plains border. Police said at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday that the roadway “will be reopening shortly.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

