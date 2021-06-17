Suspect In Westchester Shooting Apprehended After 20-Year-Old Hospitalized

A Westchester man is in custody after being identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and hospitalized a 20-year-old, police said.

The NYPD contacted the New Rochelle Police Department at 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to advise that area resident Tairus White-Edney had been admitted to Jacobi Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot that he said he suffered in New Rochelle.

The investigation led New Rochelle Police detectives to the area of Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard and Jacquetta Cole Street, where they recovered three shell cases.

According to police, the investigation determined that New Rochelle resident Richard Faulkner, age 35, was the shooter, and he was taken into custody without incident.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that it is believed that Faulkner fired his gun at an unknown target on Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard when White-Edney was accidentally shot in the foot.

It is not believed that White-Edney was the target.

Faulkner was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

The follow-up investigation by police in New Rochelle also resulted in charges for White-Edney, who was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm when a .380 handgun was recovered from his residence.

No return court date for Faulkner or White-Edney has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.