Police Investigate Shooting Near Local Park That Left Man Hospitalized In Westchester

Police in Westchester are attempting to identify a shooter who hospitalized a man following an incident near a local park.

Investigators from the Mount Vernon Police Department were dispatched near Hartley Park shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where there was a report of shots fire.

Police said that upon arrival, officers were informed that a victim had been transported to the Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

Further investigation at Hartley Park confirmed that there had been a shooting there, police said.

Officers were able to locate the shooting victim, later identified as 20-year-old Julio Carreto, who had a gunshot wound to his chest, though he was conscious and alert when police tracked him down.

According to police, the gunshot wound was non-life-threatening, and Carreto was later transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx in stable condition for further treatment.

Police said that no arrest has been made, and no suspect has been identified. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

