Man Hits Former Coworker With Baton, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Eastchester: Police

A man faces charges after hitting a former coworker in the head with a metal baton and then leading officers on an extensive chase throughout Westchester, police said.

The incident started on Saturday, March 4, around 1:20 p.m., when police in Eastchester were notified of an assault that had happened at an auto-body repair shop on Summerfield Street, according to Eastchester Police.

The caller told officers that a man identified as 50-year-old David Gonzalez of Cortlandt Manor, a former employee of the business, had entered the shop and then hit an employee in the head with a metal baton. Gonzalez then said that he was going to shoot the victim's family and drove away from the scene in a white Honda Accord.

Police then searched the area for the vehicle and found it turning northbound on the Bronx River Parkway. Officers tried to pull Gonzalez over, but he refused to comply and continued to flee north on the parkway, abruptly exiting and re-entering it at several points in an attempt to escape.

Eastchester officers continued to chase the vehicle to the Taconic State Parkway, where other police agencies in the area then became involved as well. Officers from the Westchester County Police Department eventually used "pursuit mitigation technology" to disable Gonzalez's vehicle, and he was finally taken into custody, police said.

Gonzalez was charged with the following:

Second-degree assault;

Third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

He was then arraigned and is being held on $50,000 bail or $250,000 bond.

Eastchester Police said that effective cooperation between multiple agencies led to his arrest without any injuries.

"The arrest without injury to the public, officers, or the suspect is a testament to the professionalism and excellent police work by P.O. Guerriero and the officers involved in apprehending the suspect. It also highlights the coordination and successful deployment of pursuit mitigation strategies between multiple agencies within the county," the department said in a social media post.

