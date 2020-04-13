Katherine Clark, 82, Former Bronxville School Nurse

Katherine Clark Bryant, Kitsy, died peacefully at home in Eastchester on Saturday, April 4. She was 82.

Kitsy was born on January 26, 1938 to Robert E. Clark and Eleanor Chapman Clark in Bronxville. She spent her childhood years in Bronxville and graduated from Bronxville High School in 1956. In 1960, she completed the Nursing Program at Roosevelt Hospital School of Nursing in New York City to gain her RN. Kitsy also completed her Bachelor's degree in Psychology through Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry in 1977 and her Master’s through National Louis University in Evanston, IL.

On September 17, 1960, Kitsy married Samuel Wood “Woody” Bryant III (divorced 2000) of Scarsdale. Kitsy and Woody had two children, Sam and Clark. They lived in Bronxville with their family and then moved to Winnetka, IL in 1985. In 2013, in her retirement, she moved to Mt. Vernon and later to Eastchester.

As a nurse, Kitsy worked in the intensive care unit of Mt. Vernon Hospital. Her career as a school nurse spanned over 40 years serving St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Bronxville, the Bronxville Public Schools and the Winnetka (Illinois) Public Schools. She was a first responder during the school shooting in Winnekta in 1988. This affected her deeply even in her last days through other school shootings across the country.

While in retirement, she would still consult with the district, work and volunteer to do the hearing and eye testing for the Winnetka Schools. In addition, she devoted hours to volunteer work through the Village Green Memorial Garden (Sunset, ME), Erika’s Lighthouse, (Winnetka, IL) and the American Red Cross. She attended Church services at the Reformed Church while in Bronxville, the Kenilworth Union Church in Winnetka and the Deer Isle Sunset Congregational Church while in Deer Isle. She also traveled to Honduras as part of a church mission trips.

She was a wonderful grandmother who traveled to both California and New York from Winnetka to spend time with her four grandchildren. She also spent many summers in Sunset, ME, connecting with generations of family and friends. She enjoyed picking berries, gardening and spending time on the water in Penobscot Bay.

Kitsy was preceded in death by her brothers Chapman “Chip” Clark and Jonathon Clark. She is survived by her sons, Samuel “Sam” Wood Bryant, IV of Scarsdale and Clark Amsden Bryant of Davis, CA, and her four grandchildren, Tressa, Max, Anna, and Olivia. She is also survived by her two daughters-in-law, Angela and Patricia.

A family memorial service will be planned and held at the Hillside Cemetery in Sunset, ME, where her family’s plot holds her parents, siblings and other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her remembrance to the American Red Cross or Erika’s Lighthouse .

