Frances Ranieri, 96, Longtime Eastchester Resident, Loved Sinatra, The Yankees

Frances (Fran) Ann Ranieri, a longtime resident of Eastchester, died on Monday, April 6. She was 96.

She is survived by her husband Hildebrand (Ed) and children, Bill (and wife Tina), Joan (and significant other Mark) and Jamie (and wife Yvonne) and grandchildren Robert and Rachel. Additionally, she is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and respective spouses in addition to many friends from around town. She was predeceased by her siblings Joseph, Anthony, Eugene, Vito, Lorraine and Alice.

Frances Ranieri passed her love for the Yankees on to her children. Contributed

Fran attended New York Business School and the New York University School of Education, working mostly in banking institutions along with volunteering in town. She grew up in the Bronx before moving to Eastchester, where she lived for almost 60 years before spending her last two years in Fort Myers, FL (close to her daughter). She was a regular parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Church in Scarsdale.

Fran loved listening to Frank Sinatra and was a huge New York Yankees fan passing that passion on to all her children. She was a force — known for her sharp wit, infectious laugh and ability to leave an indelible impression on those she met.

Services will be held at a later time when she will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude. Children's Research Hospital .

