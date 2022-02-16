Eastchester's Centenarian Ed Ranieri: A Shining Example Of The Greatest Generation

Hildebrand (“Ed”) Ranieri, a longtime resident of Eastchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28. He was 100 years young, celebrating his century milestone this past September.

He is survived by his children, Bill (and wife Tina), Joan (and significant other Mark) and Jamie (and wife Yvonne) and grandchildren Robert and Rachel. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and respective spouses in addition to many friends from around town and as many new friends he made during the last few years in Fort Myers, FL. (Ed was recently crowned “Man of the Year” at his assisted-living facility.) He was predeceased by his wife Frances and siblings Dominick and Arthur.

After honorably serving his country in the Army during World War II, Ed graduated with honors from Syracuse University and spent most of his successful career in management positions with increasing responsibilities at Dorr-Oliver (a manufacturing company previously located in Stamford, CT).

Anyone who knew Ed loved him. He was a gentle, kind man of faith who didn’t speak disparagingly about anyone. He had a great sense of humor — never in a bad mood and always made you smile with his quick wit. Ed was a shining example of the greatest generation — a man of enduring and strong character who never wavered from his faith and led by example with class, humility, and integrity.

Ed was even-keeled and generally didn’t get too excited unless he was intently watching his Yankees on TV (a regular event he and his wife Fran shared together) or watching his New York Giants.

He grew up in the Bronx before moving to Eastchester, where he lived for almost 60 years before spending his last four years in Fort Myers, FL (close to his daughter). Ed and his wife Fran (who passed in 2020) were regular parishioners of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Church in Scarsdale.

Services will be held at a later time when he will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude.

Obituary contributed by the Ranieri Family.

