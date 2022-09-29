Eastchester Man Known As 'Free Spirit, Avid Athlete' Dies At Age 44

A Westchester County resident known for his love of sports and adventurous spirit has died at the age of 44.

John Theodore Grandefeld, of Eastchester, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to his obituary.

He was born in New Rochelle and spent summers in his childhood at the Larchmont Shore Club.

"John was a free spirit and an avid athlete," his obituary reads. "During high school he played soccer, hockey and tennis and always took advantage of all life’s experiences. He loved traveling, hiking, fishing, camping - which was his favorite - and on occasion gold mining in Alaska."

Grandefeld attended Manhattan College and later worked for HotJobs.com, an online resume program.

He moved to Hawaii, and eventually returned to New York in 2010, working for Marvel Comics and PhotoShelter, his obituary said.

"John will be remembered as intelligent, loving, caring, charming and adventurous. He lived life to its fullest and loved to tell stories about his adventures," his obituary reads.

Grandefeld is survived by his parents, John and Dian Grandefeld; his sister Kristin (Keith) Murray; his brother James (Jessica) Grandefeld; and his five nieces and nephews, Luke and Asha Murray, James, Maggie, and Blake Grandefeld.

A visitation is set to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Pelham Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at the Church of the Holy Family in New Rochelle on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m.

