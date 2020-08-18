Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Westchester Man Indicted For Setting Easter Sunday House Fire

Zak Failla
South 10th Avenue in Mount Vernon, where a man allegedly burned down a house.
South 10th Avenue in Mount Vernon, where a man allegedly burned down a house. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 43-year-old Westchester man has been indicted on an arson charge after allegedly burning down a home early on Easter Sunday.

Mount Vernon resident Lamont Riddenhour has been indicted on an arson charge for setting a fire that destroyed a South Tenth Avenue home in Mount Vernon. The alleged arson happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that Riddenhour was also charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

It is alleged that Riddenhour had an ongoing dispute with a resident in the three-story South Tenth Avenue home.

No injuries were reported, though the fire left the home uninhabitable. Fire officials said the property may have been vacant when it went up in flames. The fire also damaged a neighboring home.

Bail for Riddenhour was continued at $50,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

