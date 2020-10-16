Three Men Charged For Westchester Burglary Spree That Netted Hundreds Of Thousands

Three men are facing charges for a two-month robbery spree in Westchester that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

Bronx residents Omar Willis, 29, Latiek Frazer, 27, and Thomas Ricketts, 29, were indicted by a Westchester County grand jury for multiple burglaries in August and September last year, the Westchester District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Oct. 16.

Frazer was arraigned on dozens of charges, while Willis and Ricketts, who have outstanding warrants out for their arrest, failed to appear in court. Their arraignments were adjourned and scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19.

Westchester County District Attorney said that the three were charged in a 47-count indictment that includes:

Ten counts of second-degree burglary;

Two counts of second-degree grand larceny;

Two counts of second-degree attempted burglary;

The three are also facing multiple counts of third, and fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and multiple undisclosed misdemeanors.

It is alleged that the three men were involved in a conspiracy and burglary spree that lasted from Aug. 8 through Sept. 24 last year, including incidents in Pelham Manor, Bronxville, Larchmont, Rye, Mount Vernon, Hartsdale, Yonkers, and Rye Brook.

Scarpino said that the three would use large rocks to break windows to gain entry into homes.

Once inside the homes, it is allied that the three would then steal thousands of dollars with of items, including safes, cash, jewelry, televisions, cameras, designer watches, pocketbooks, collector baseball cards, personal information, credit cards, and shoes.

During one of the burglaries, the trio also stole a $100,000 porch.

Scarpino noted that “in many instances, items of extreme sentimental value that cannot be replaced were taken.”

The burglary spree came to an end on Sept. 24 last year, when they were interrupted by a homeowner after breaking into a Rye Brook home. Scarpino said that after being surprised by the homeowner, the group ransacked the residence and stole more than $3,000 in cash and other items.

The three were taken into custody shortly thereafter on the Hutchinson River Parkway, still in possession of items taken from the Rye Brook burglary, and other items from a burglary the previous night in Yonkers.

