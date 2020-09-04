SPCA Investigating After Neglected Rabbit Found Abandoned In Hudson Valley

SPCA officials in the Hudson Valley are investigating a potential case of animal cruelty after an apparently neglected rabbit was found abandoned in a box outside a Putnam County pet store.

An abandoned young female Holland Lop domestic rabbit was discovered in a W.B. Mason box on Monday, Aug. 31 in front of the Pet Valu Store on Route 22 in Patterson when employees went to open the store.

According to the SPCA, the rabbit showed signs of long-term neglect with its nails growing sideways and smelling of feces and urine.

The incident is being investigated as a possible animal cruelty or neglect and abandonment case.

After being discovered, the rabbit was tended to by My Hope’s In You Small Animal Rescue as the investigation continues. Anyone with information has been asked to contact SPCA Det. Sgt. Ken Ross by calling (845) 520-6915 or emailing kross3@spcaputnam.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.