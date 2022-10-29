Leewood Drive In Eastchester To Close For 2 Weeks

A road that serves as a connection between two major routes in Westchester County will soon close for two weeks.

According to the Westchester County Department of Public Works, starting on Monday, Oct. 31, Leewood Drive in Eastchester will be closed to all but local traffic between the following:

Westbound from Route 22 to the Bronx River Parkway;

Eastbound from Dale Road to Route 22.

The closure, which is to allow for water main work, will last until Friday, Nov. 11, according to public works officials.

