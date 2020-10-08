Driver Indicted For Fatal Hit-Run In Westchester Park, Police Say

A man who allegedly drove drunk and fatally struck a 23-year-old woman in a Westchester park before attempting to flee from police has been indicted on homicide charges.

Yonkers resident Pilar Dominguez-Leon was indicted this week for his role in the death of Julianna Scott, a homeless woman he struck when he lost control of his car and drove through Chicken Island Day Lighting Park shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9.

Specifically, Dominguez-Leon, 44, was charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Vehicular manslaughter;

Two counts of vehicular manslaughter;

Criminally negligent homicide;

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting;

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr said that on Sunday, March 8, Dominguez-Leon went out drinking following his shift as a busboy at a Scarsdale restaurant.

Hours later, Dominguez-Leon was driving two co-workers home to Yonkers, dropping one off, before losing control of his vehicle while driving the second back home.

Scarpino said that Dominguez-Leon lost control of the car on New Main Street, crossed over the intersection at New Main and Nepperhan Avenue, through a red light, narrowly missing a car and driving into the park.

The car went down the stairs into the park, flipped over several times, and came to rest on its roof. The car struck Scott on the stairs. She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where she was later pronounced dead.

After striking Scott, Dominguez-Leon and his passenger fled the overturned car on foot. Detectives from the Yonkers Police Department investigated the scene, found that the car was registered to Dominguez-Leon, tracked him down, and took him into custody.

Dominguez-Leon was taken by investigators to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where it was determined he was intoxicated, and he was arrested without incident.

