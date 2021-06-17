COVID-19: Pop-Up, Walk-In Vaccination Clinic Planned In Westchester

There will be a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site set up in Westchester as the county continues its recovery from the pandemic.

Officials announced that from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, the clinic will be held at the Westchester County Department of Health Clinic at 134 Court St. in White Plains.

The pop-up is for walk-ins 18 and older and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both be available.

Like the rest of New York, Westchester is enjoying a revival as it recovers from COVID-19, with the county Department of Health reporting just 300 active cases, down from thousands earlier this year.

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, approximately 75 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the vaccination program began, there have been 303,835 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center, 72,655 at the Yonkers Armory, and 57,671 at Westchester County Department of Health sites.

