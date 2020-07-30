COVID-19: Man Told To Wear Mask Trashes Westchester McDonald's, Police Say

A man grew irate and trashed a Westchester McDonald’s after being told he would be refused service if he didn’t put on a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A man got into a verbal argument with an employee at the drive-thru line at McDonald’s on Main Street in New Rochelle shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said. It is unclear what the argument was about.

After getting into the argument, the man - who has not been located - entered the facility.

Police said that once inside, the man was instructed he’d need to put on a mask or else they would refuse service. At that point, he got angry and began throwing tip jars, credit card machines, computers, and other items before leaving the restaurant in a black BMW.

Nothing was stolen and nobody was injured during the tirade. The investigation is ongoing as police review video.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.