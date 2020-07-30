Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Man Told To Wear Mask Trashes Westchester McDonald's, Police Say

McDonald's on Main Street in New Rochelle
McDonald's on Main Street in New Rochelle Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man grew irate and trashed a Westchester McDonald’s after being told he would be refused service if he didn’t put on a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A man got into a verbal argument with an employee at the drive-thru line at McDonald’s on Main Street in New Rochelle shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said. It is unclear what the argument was about.

After getting into the argument, the man - who has not been located - entered the facility.

Police said that once inside, the man was instructed he’d need to put on a mask or else they would refuse service. At that point, he got angry and began throwing tip jars, credit card machines, computers, and other items before leaving the restaurant in a black BMW.

Nothing was stolen and nobody was injured during the tirade. The investigation is ongoing as police review video. 

