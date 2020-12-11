COVID-19: Hundreds Of New Cases Reported In Westchester; Here's Latest Breakdown By Community

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester overnight as the virus continues to spread as rapidly as it did in the spring.

The state Department of Health was reporting 611 new COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of more than 10,000 tested on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Health officials are currently monitoring approximately 8,500 active cases of the virus, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said during a briefing this week.

Latimer noted that a week ago there were 6,455 active cases two weeks ago, 5,024 three weeks ago, 3,975 after Veteran's Day, and just 2,500 the day after the presidential election last month.

To date, there have been 57,606 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 1.2 million tested, and the infection rate over the past two days has dropped to approximately 6 percent from 6.6 percent the day before.

"The infection rate shows how many people are subject to testing positive for the coronavirus," Latimer said. "It's not just about the absolute number - the percentage of people (getting infected) is higher when the infection rate is higher.

"Think about it ... when you go back to the summer the infection rate was around 1 percent, so we're about five times more likely to test positive now."

Currently, there are approximately 350 COVID-19 patients being treated in Westchester hospitals, up from 275 last week, and just 50 five weeks ago following Election Day.

The latest breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Dec. 11, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 10,957 (1,201 active, 90 new);

New Rochelle: 5,073 (520, 11 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,828 (294, 26 new);

White Plains: 3,015 (468, 28 new);

Port Chester: 2,186 (234, 11 new);

Greenburgh: 1,897 (239, 15 new);

Ossining Village: 1,815 (211, 5 new);

Peekskill: 1,712 (221, 12 new);

Cortlandt: 1,423 (148, 8 new);

Yorktown: 1,457 (251, 16 new);

Mount Pleasant: 1,028 (183, 21 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 922 (161, 7 new);

Harrison: 925 (178, 15 new);

Eastchester: 814 (148, 9 new);

Somers: 753 (106, 7 new);

Mount Kisco: 655 (152, 11 new);

Bedford: 631 (141, 3 new);

Scarsdale: 543 (74, 5 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 516 (71, 9 new);

Tarrytown: 494 (57, 2 new);

Rye City: 479 (90, 3 new);

New Castle: 436 (64, 6 new);

North Castle: 433 (80, 6 new);

Rye Brook: 371 (46, 2 new);

Elmsford: 329 (47, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 320 (81, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 311 (37, 1 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 317 (48, 5 new);

North Salem: 277 (35, 1 new);

Pelham: 394 (52, 3 new);

Pleasantville: 268 (41, 2 new);

Ossining Town: 247 (35, 2 new);

Tuckahoe: 223 (20, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 206 (18);

Briarcliff Manor: 244 (50, 5 new);

Pelham Manor: 207 (24);

Ardsley: 182 (39, 2 new);

Bronxville: 170 (36, 1 new);

Irvington: 163 (28);

Larchmont: 155 (24, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 86 (19);

Buchanan: 86 (11, 1 new).

On Thursday, Dec. 10, 212,672 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 10,595 positive cases for a 4.98 percent overall infection rate. Another 157 patients were admitted to New York hospitals, bringing the total to 5,321 statewide, with 1,007 in ICU beds, and 546 intubated.

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.5 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 753,837 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,587 COVID-19-related deaths.

