COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Number Of Cases

The Hudson Valley is approaching a concerning milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the positive infection rate rose approaches 4 percent as New York contends with variants of the virus.

The average seven-day positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose .24 percent overnight, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health, up to 3.73 percent, the second-lowest rate in the state, behind only New York City at 1.94 percent.

Statewide, the positivity rate continues to spike, up from 4.12 percent to 4.37 percent in the past three days, according to the Department of Health.

Forty-five new virus-related fatalities were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including one in Ulster County. The death toll in the rest of the Hudson Valley remained unchanged.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.60 percent (67.54 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 10.46 percent (58.96);

Mohawk Valley: 9.20 percent (61.08);

North Country: 9.54 percent (59.06);

Capital Region: 8.13 percent (52.96);

Central New York: 7.54 percent (45.52);

Southern Tier: 6.30 percent (53.30);

Long Island: 5.17 percent (38.16);

Hudson Valley : 3.73 percent (27.75);

: 3.73 percent (27.75); New York City: 1.94 percent (17.41).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 287 (148,454 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 227 new (62,410);

Dutchess: 119 (38,083);

Rockland: 108 (55,617);

Ulster: 92 (19,155);

Sullivan: 75 (9,663);

Putnam: 49 (13,194).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Dec. 2:

Westchester: 2,356;

Orange County: 798;

Rockland: 783;

Dutchess: 510;

Ulster: 292;

Putnam: 101;

Sullivan: 90.

There were 188,906 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 9,462 newly confirmed infections for a 5.01 percent positive daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Thirty more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 78.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 2, 1,567,118 (2,307 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,368,481 (2,170 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the holiday season, the risk of a winter spike in COVID-19 cases rises," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "My administration is carefully monitoring developments with the Omicron variant and is working to continue making vaccines and boosters widely available.

"We have the tools to fight this virus - get vaccinated if you haven't, and get the booster if you're vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep you and your loved ones safe."

