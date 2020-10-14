COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There are dozens of new active COVID-19 cases in Westchester as the county continues to see a slight uptick in local residents contracting the virus.

The Westchester County Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Oct. 14, bringing the active total to 734, up from 667.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,118 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 746,748 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5.2 percent.

There were no new fatalities reported, as the total remained at 1,460 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,094 (123, 31 new);

New Rochelle: 3,454 (116, 12 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,943 (43, 2 new);

White Plains: 2,020 (30, 11 new);

Port Chester: 1,385 (30, 3 new);

Greenburgh: 1,323 (23, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,160 (17);

Peekskill: 1,094 (20, 2 new);

Cortlandt: 1,026 (33, 2 new);

Yorktown: 855 (31, 3 new);

Mount Pleasant: 675 (27);

Mamaroneck Village: 516 (12, 1 new);

Eastchester: 485 (5, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 491 (16, 2 new);

Harrison: 487 (12);

Somers: 470 (14);

Scarsdale: 400 (8);

Dobbs Ferry: 359 (9);

Tarrytown: 336 (9);

Mount Kisco: 319 (7, 1 new);

Bedford: 314 (12);

New Castle: 259 (7);

North Castle: 247 (5);

Rye City: 247 (11, 2 new);

Elmsford: 220 (2)

Croton-on-Hudson: 219 (1);

Rye Brook: 219 (12);

Mamaroneck Town: 194 (3, 1 new);

Pelham: 185 (6);

North Salem: 185 (21, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 175 (1);

Pleasantville: 167 (15, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 152 (4);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 155 (7);

Lewisboro: 143 (4);

Pelham Manor: 133 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 133 (4);

Ardsley: 114 (8);

Bronxville: 98 (2);

Irvington: 101 (7, 1 new);

Larchmont: 90, (5);

Buchanan: 49 (3);

Pound Ridge: 40 (5, 1 new).

Statewide, there were 111,744 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,232 (1.10 percent) testing positive. There are currently 938 people hospitalized with the virus and there were seven new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,230,436 COVID-19 tests, with 476,708 testing positive. A total of 25,598 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

