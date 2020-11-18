COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

Westchester saw a slight day-to-day drop in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, but more than 325 positives were still reported by the Department of Health.

There were 329 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Wednesday, Nov. 18, down from 427 the day before as the county sees a surge of the second wave of the virus. spreading.

There have now been 44,975 COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester out of 976,462 tested, with the overall positivity rate holding at 4.6 percent.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities, as the death toll held at 1,490.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Nov. 18, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 9,089 (540 active, 65 new);

New Rochelle: 4,138 (354, 33 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,292 (205, 29 new);

White Plains: 2,322 (181, 23 new);

Port Chester: 1,775 (231, 9 new);

Greenburgh: 1,495 (100, 8 new);

Ossining Village: 1,366 (147, 16 new);

Peekskill: 1,328 (146, 10 new);

Cortlandt: 1,158 (79, 6 new);

Yorktown: 1,069 (146, 16 new);

Mount Pleasant: 782 (65, 6 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 643 (59, 4 new);

Harrison: 639 (96, 12 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 599 (71, 2 new);

Eastchester: 572 (62, 4 new);

Somers: 564 (57, 12 new);

Scarsdale: 445 (28, 3 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 424 (45, 4 new);

Mount Kisco: 418 (65, 6 new);

Bedford: 409 (61, 5 new);

Tarrytown: 387 (31, 2 new);

New Castle: 337 (49, 2 new);

Rye City: 338 (49, 6 new);

North Castle: 319 (44, 3 new);

Rye Brook: 285 (47, 6 new);

Elmsford: 247 (18, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 248 (20, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 241 (22, 2 new);

Pelham: 213 (16, 1 new);

North Salem: 212 (19, 4 new);

Pleasantville: 198 (24, 3 new);

Ossining Town: 198 (19, 6 new);

Tuckahoe: 178 (17, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 176 (18, 2 new);

Lewisboro: 188 (29, 5 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 166 (21, 4 new);

Pelham Manor: 163 (13, 1 new);

Ardsley: 132 (8);

Irvington: 119 (11, 1 new);

Bronxville: 121 (18, 1 new);

Larchmont: 114 (15);

Buchanan: 63 (9, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 54 (7, 2 new).

In the past 24 hours, 154,434 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 5,294 positive cases.

The positive infection rate is up to 3.43 percent statewide and the number of COVID-19 patients in New York is up to 2,202.

There were 35 new COVID-19-related deaths reported.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

