COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There was a slight downtick in the number of new COIVD-19 cases reported in Westchester as the county saw approximately newly confirmed cases, down from more than 100 the day before.

The Westchester County Department of Health reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 15, bringing the active total to 831, up from 795 the day before.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,288 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 760,436 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5.2 percent.

There were two new fatalities reported, bringing the total to 1,465 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Friday, Oct. 16, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,115 (131, 12 new);

New Rochelle: 3,518 (170, 10 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,952 (48, 4 new);

White Plains: 2,022 (30, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,393 (34, 6new);

Greenburgh: 1,329 (28, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,168 (21, 4 new);

Peekskill: 1,098 (23, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 1,030 (37, 2 new);

Yorktown: 860 (32, 3 new);

Mount Pleasant: 679 (29, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 520 (16, 2 new);

Eastchester: 486 (6, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 495 (20);

Harrison: 491 (12, 3 new);

Somers: 477 (13, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 401 (8);

Dobbs Ferry: 359 (8);

Tarrytown: 338 (11, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 321 (9, 1 new);

Bedford: 314 (10);

New Castle: 259 (6);

Rye City: 252 (16, 3 new);

North Castle: 247 (4);

Elmsford: 221 (2)

Croton-on-Hudson: 219;

Rye Brook: 220 (13);

Mamaroneck Town: 194 (3);

Pelham: 186 (6);

North Salem: 185 (21);

Ossining Town: 175 (1);

Pleasantville: 167 (13);

Tuckahoe: 152 (4);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 155 (6);

Lewisboro: 143 (4);

Pelham Manor: 133 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 133 (4);

Ardsley: 115 (7, 1 new);

Bronxville: 98 (2);

Irvington: 102 (7, 1 new);

Larchmont: 90, (5);

Buchanan: 49 (2);

Pound Ridge: 41 (5, 1 new).

Statewide, there were 136,039 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,707 (1.25 percent) testing positive. There are currently 918 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 897 people the day before and there were 10 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 12,611,431 COVID-19 tests, with 481,107 testing positive. A total of 25,628 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

