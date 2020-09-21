COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Of the more than 625,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester County since the pandemic began spreading out of New Rochelle in March, more than 93 percent have come back negative.

During his weekly COVID-19 COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Sept. 21, Westchester County Executive George Latimer touted the region’s progress in fighting the virus after just 36 new positive cases were reported.

There have now been 37,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester County out of 625,565 tests that were administered, though Latimer cautioned that that includes duplicate or even triplicate tests for certain individuals over the past six months.

As of Sept. 21, there were only 560 active COVID-19 cases being monitored in Westchester, while 37,277 have tested positive for the virus before passing the two-week period to be considered clear and resolved of the virus.

In Westchester, the infection rate of those tested remained relatively steady over the weekend:

Friday, Sept. 18: 1.2 percent;

Saturday, Sept. 19: 1.0 percent;

Sunday, Sept. 20: 1.1 percent.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Sept. 21, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,867 (118 active, 27 new);

New Rochelle: 3,293 (55, 14 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,889 (30, 11 new);

White Plains: 1,964 (21, 1 new);

Port Chester: 1,343 (11, 2 new);

Greenburgh: 1,284 (20, 7 new);

Ossining Village: 1,130 (14, 1 new);

Peekskill: 1,067 (6, 3 new);

Cortlandt: 980 (13, 5 new);

Yorktown: 801 (27, 2 new);

Mount Pleasant: 628 (14, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 501 (8, 3 new);

Eastchester: 474 (4, 2 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 465 (15, 2 new);

Harrison: 460 (12, 4 new);

Somers: 444 (15, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 384 (4, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 345 (6);

Mount Kisco: 311 (7);

New Castle: 248 (21, 3 new);

North Castle: 234 (7);

Rye City: 232 (4, 2 new);

Elmsford: 219 (5, 1 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (2);

Rye Brook: 202 (4, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (5);

Pelham: 177 (1, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 165 (3);

North Salem: 158 (5, 3 new);

Pleasantville: 151 (8, 3 new);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 146 (3, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 134 (6, 2 new);

Pelham manor: 128 (3);

Briarcliff Manor: 127 (5);

Ardsley: 105 (2, 1 new);

Bronxville: 95 (1);

Irvington: 91 (3);

Larchmont: 81, (4, 1 new);

Buchanan: 45 (1);

Pound Ridge: 31 (2, 1 new).

Statewide, since the pandemic began, there have been 9,980,765 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 450,473 positive cases. There have been 25,428 COVID-19-related deaths.

