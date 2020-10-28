COVID-19: Here Is Latest Breakdown Of New Cases In Westchester By Municipality

Westchester continues to see a larger number of new COVID-19 cases than it had during the summer as the positive infection rate continues to tick upward.

After seeing new COVID-19 cases topping 200 in recent days, Westchester reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the county Department of Health.

Though there have been new infections reported, the positive infection rate in Westchester has only hit 2 percent twice in the past week:

Thursday, Oct. 22: 7,241 tests administered, resulting in 101 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

Friday, Oct. 23: 7,199 tests administered, resulting in 151 (2.1 percent) positive cases.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 5,455 tests administered, resulting in 90 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,502 tests administered, resulting in 71 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Oct. 26: 5,260 tests administered, resulting in 120 (2.1 percent) positive cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has risen from 1.5 percent to 1.7 percent. In the past 14 days, the infection rate went from 1.4 percent, peaked at 1.6 percent before dropping back to 1.5 percent on Oct. 27.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 40,322 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 825,425 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down from 5 percent to 4.9 percent.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths, as the total held steady at 1,474.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Oct. 27, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,351 (244, 57 new);

New Rochelle: 3,649 (194, 24 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,027 (84, 19 new);

White Plains: 2,078 (59, 17 new);

Port Chester: 1,458 (72, 6 new);

Greenburgh: 1,368 (43, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,183 (24, 2 new);

Peekskill: 1,134 (41, 6 new);

Cortlandt: 1,052 (27, 2 new);

Yorktown: 895 (36, 5 new);

Mount Pleasant: 693 (19, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 558 (41, 6 new);

Eastchester: 499 (15, 7 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 513 (17, 3 new);

Harrison: 515 (25, 7 new);

Somers: 486 (15, 2 new);

Scarsdale: 408 (9, 3 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 365 (6, 1 new);

Tarrytown: 349 (13, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 331 (12);

Bedford: 336 (22, 3 new);

New Castle: 272 (14, 2 new);

Rye City: 276 (28, 3 new);

North Castle: 252 (5);

Elmsford: 223 (3)

Croton-on-Hudson: 223 (4);

Rye Brook: 226 (6);

Mamaroneck Town: 205 (13);

Pelham: 190 (5, 1 new);

North Salem: 189 (4);

Ossining Town: 176 (1, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 173 (7);

Tuckahoe: 153 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (1);

Lewisboro: 150 (7, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 140 (7);

Briarcliff Manor: 138 (5, 2 new);

Ardsley: 118 (4);

Irvington: 107 (6, 1 new);

Bronxville: 98;

Larchmont: 95, (5);

Buchanan: 50 (2);

Pound Ridge: 45 (4).

Statewide, there were 111,618 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,991 (1.78 percent) testing positive. There are currently 1,083 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 1,023 and there were 15 new virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,945,858 COVID-19 tests, with 498,646 testing positive. A total of 25,758 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.