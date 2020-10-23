COVID-19: Here Is Latest Breakdown Of New Cases In Westchester By Municipality

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester continues to drop after seeing a spike over the past week with hundreds of new cases.

After seeing new COVID-19 cases topping 200 in recent days, Westchester has seen a sharp downtick, with less than 75 newly confirmed cases.

The Westchester County Department of Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, down from recent days.

Though there have been new infections reported, the positive infection rate in Westchester has remained under 2 percent:

Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,863 tests administered, resulting in 72 (1.5 percent) positive cases;

Monday, Oct. 19: 4,171 tests administered, resulting in 68 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 20: 4,962 tests administered, resulting in 78 (1.6 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 7,568 tests administered, resulting in 95 (1.3 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Oct. 22: 7,241 tests administered, resulting in 101 (1.4 percent) positive cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has remained at 1.4 percent.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,890 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 802,509 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5 percent.

There was now new COVID-19 death, as the total held steady at 1,470.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Friday, Oct. 23, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,22 (177, 14 new);

New Rochelle: 3,583 (189, 6 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,992 (67, 9 new);

White Plains: 2,050 (43, 2 new);

Port Chester: 1,437 (63, 4 new);

Greenburgh: 1,359 (48, 3 new);

Ossining Village: 1,175 (18);

Peekskill: 1,114 (28, 2 new);

Cortlandt: 1,045 (29, 2 new);

Yorktown: 883 (37, 3 new);

Mount Pleasant: 690 (20, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 542 (32, 5 new);

Eastchester: 489 (7, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 505 (20, 1 new);

Harrison: 504 (19);

Somers: 480 (15);

Scarsdale: 403 (5);

Dobbs Ferry: 362 (8, 1 new);

Tarrytown: 346 (14, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 327 (13);

Bedford: 327 (18, 3 new);

New Castle: 267 (12, 2 new);

Rye City: 272 (30);

North Castle: 249 (3);

Elmsford: 222 (3)

Croton-on-Hudson: 222 (3, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 225 (13, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 203 (11);

Pelham: 187 (5);

North Salem: 187 (4);

Ossining Town: 175;

Pleasantville: 168 (4);

Tuckahoe: 153 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (2);

Lewisboro: 145 (3);

Pelham Manor: 138 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 135 (3);

Ardsley: 116 (7);

Irvington: 103 (3);

Bronxville: 98;

Larchmont: 95, (7);

Buchanan: 50 (3);

Pound Ridge: 44 (6).

Statewide, there were 141,508 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,637 (1.15 percent) testing positive. There are currently 1,023 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from 986 and there were 11 new virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,474,353 COVID-19 tests, with 491,771 testing positive. A total of 25,705 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

