$5K Reward Offered For Information After Dog Dumped In Garbage Bag In Westchester

A $5,000 reward has been offered by PETA as they attempt to locate the culprit responsible for trapping a Chihuahua inside a tied-up garbage bag and put it in a sealed container in Westchester.

Employees from the Paws Crossed Animal Rescue on Warehouse Lane in Elmsford noticed a blue plastic storage container at their front entrance at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, according to Lisa Bonanno-Spence, the Director of Development for the SPCA of Westchester.

Bonanno-Spence said that a camera captured someone leaving the container there at approximately 9:30 p.m. the day before on Wednesday, April 28.

The dog was found 17 hours later gasping for air.

Inside, the container, members of the SPCA found a small, brown, female Chihuahua, who has since been named Rue, who chewed and scratched her way through the bag, breaking some of her nails in the process, but avoiding suffocation.

The SPCA of Westchester issued an alert on Wednesday, May 5 following the discovery of the dog, which was located in Elmsford, officials said.

SPCA officials were called in and brought her back to the SPCA’s animal care campus, where she received veterinary care and will be placed up for adoption.

“It’s inconceivable that someone could do something so cruel to an innocent animal and we can’t imagine how frightened Rue must have been,” Shannon Laukhuf, the Executive Director of the SPCA of Westchester said.

“We are so grateful that she was found before it was too late and that she is now getting the love and care she needs at the SPCA of Westchester.”

In response to the discovery of the abandoned and abused dog, PETA is offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect caught dumping the Chihuahua as police continue investigating.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the SPCA of Westchester's hotline by calling (914) 914-7797.

