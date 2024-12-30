New Findings Clear Man In Decades-Old Eastchester Murders, Point To Other Involvement: DA

In an announcement on Monday, Dec. 30, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said that its Conviction Review Unit identified two new suspects in the November 1996 double homicide of 79-year-old Archie Harris and 35-year-old Betty Ramcharan at Harris’s Eastchester home.

Harris, a millionaire, and Ramcharan, his home health aide, were both killed at Harris's mansion.

Following the murders, Mount Vernon resident Selwyn Days was charged with second-degree murder and faced five trials before being acquitted by a jury in 2017.

Two of these trials ended in hung juries, and two resulted in convictions that were overturned due to significant legal errors found by appellate courts, according to the DA's Office, which added that a Westchester County jury acquitted Days in what was his fifth trial in 2017.

The DA Office's Conviction Review Unit launched its investigation into the case after a request in 2023. This probe found no connection to Days, according to DA Miriam Rocah.

“As we undergo a change in administration at the DA’s Office this week, it is my hope that these significant developments lead to continuing investigation and action so that justice can be achieved for the families of Mr. Harris and Ms. Ramcharan,” Rocah said in a statement on Monday.

The names of the two new suspects were not made public.

Under Rocah’s administration, the CRU investigation was led by James Menton, a 30-year law enforcement veteran and former NYPD detective with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

The new findings mark a major shift in the decades-old case, bringing hope for resolution to the families of Harris and Ramcharan after nearly three decades.

This is a developing story. Check to Daily Voice for updates.

