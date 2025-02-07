Luxury SUV Targeted In Overnight Home Burglary In Eastchester Neighborhood

The incident happened in Eastchester on Greystone Circle in the southern part of town, the Eastchester Police Department announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

Investigators believe the suspects entered the home during the overnight hours in an attempt to locate the keys to a luxury SUV parked in the driveway.

Police said the burglary is similar to two other recent incidents in a neighboring village, in which Range Rovers were stolen during the late-night and early-morning hours, typically between midnight and 6 a.m.

Authorities are urging residents—especially those with high-end vehicles—to take extra precautions, as luxury cars have increasingly become targets for theft.

Eastchester Police are actively investigating the burglary.

