Historic Landmark Faces 'Unlawful' Demolition Amid Legal Dispute In Tuckahoe: Nonprofit

On Monday, Jan. 13, The Friends of the Ward House filed a petition in the New York State Supreme Court seeking to stop developer Biggest Fish Westchester LLC from continuing demolition on the historic property, which is located in Tuckahoe.

The organization claims the developer violated Tuckahoe’s Historic Preservation Law, which requires approval from the village’s Historic Preservation Commission before permits are issued for landmarked properties.

Despite legal protections, village officials issued an interior demolition permit without securing the required certificate of appropriateness from the Commission, the organization said, calling this "unlawful."

"This action is clearly a calculated effort by the current owner of the Ward House to engage in piecemeal demolition, gradually degrading the property’s historical value," said Sal Provenzano, a member of the organization.

Provenzano continued: "Such tactics are an affront to the preservation of Tuckahoe’s heritage and set a dangerous precedent for other landmarked properties in the village.”

Provenzano called on village officials to investigate how the permit was improperly issued and to enforce the ordinance without exceptions.

“Any further work on the Ward House should stop immediately until the Historic Preservation Commission reviews and approves the data in accordance with the law," he said.

According to the organization, the Ward House holds significant historical importance. Captain Samuel Crawford, a key figure in the American Revolutionary War, was mortally wounded near the building, which also served as the site of pivotal moments in the fight for independence.

Additionally, its namesake, Stephen Ward, contributed to the nation’s history as a town supervisor, county judge, state senator, and Member of Congress.

Westchester County allocated $2.5 million in its 2025 budget to protect and restore the landmark, the organization said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Eastchester and receive free news updates.