From Cart To Cash: $31K Jackpot Sold At Eastchester Supermarket

Someone walked into a Westchester supermarket and walked out with a $31,347 jackpot, thanks to a lucky lottery ticket. 

The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at Country Markets in Eastchester. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket for the Thursday, June 19 Take 5 Evening drawing was sold at Country Markets, located at 344 White Plains Rd. in Eastchester.

The winning ticket is worth exactly $31,347 — not a bad bonus for a grocery run. 

The winning numbers were 2 15 26 30 32. 

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. Drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The identity of the lucky winner hasn’t been announced — but if someone’s smiling a little extra in the checkout line, now you know why.

