Chase Ends In Crash: Suspects Flee To Shopping Center, Boat Dock In Eastchester, Police Say

The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 21, when Eastchester Police were alerted about a vehicle stolen out of Mount Vernon. The car had fled from Mount Vernon Police and was spotted heading north on White Plains Road into Bronxville, the Eastchester Police Department said in an announcement on Wednesday, April 23.

Eastchester officers found the vehicle near Leewood Drive, and moments later, it collided with another car at White Plains Road and Farella Way. The crash prompted the four occupants to flee the scene on foot, police said.

Three of the suspects, identified as James J. Frazier, 17, Nasir Simmons, 18, and Chelsea A. Thomas, 19, all of New Rochelle, were captured shortly after in the parking lot of the Vernon Hills Shopping Center at 696 White Plains Rd., police said.

The fourth suspect, a 16-year-old, ran toward Lakeshore Drive, sparking a wider search. An alert resident tipped off police, and with help from a Westchester County Police K9 unit, the teen was found hiding under a boat dock on a nearby lake.

All four were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The juvenile driver was referred to Family Court, and the three adult suspects were released pending court dates due to ineligibility for bail under state law.

