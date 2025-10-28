$63 Million Sale: Luxury Tuckahoe Apartments Steps From Train Station Change Hands

The property, Quarry Place at Tuckahoe, is a 108-unit transit-oriented apartment complex located just steps from the Tuckahoe Metro-North Train Station. Built in 2016, the development includes 61 one-bedroom and 47 two-bedroom units, averaging 977 square feet each, according to JLL Capital Markets, which represented the seller, Veris Residential.

Hines, a global real estate investment firm, purchased the property, JLL announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

According to JLL, Quarry Place boasts a range of high-end amenities, including a fitness center with SYNRGY360 equipment, yoga and spin studios, a clubroom with computer stations, a garden terrace with a fire pit, and EV charging stations. The building also includes a 3,275-square-foot ground-floor retail space leased to Orangetheory Fitness.

The complex is currently 96 percent occupied and sits in one of Westchester’s most affluent areas, where the average household income within a one-mile radius is $196,145, and 67% of residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, a spokesperson with the brokerage company said.

Residents are able to reach Grand Central Terminal in under 45 minutes by train, while major highways and bridges, including the George Washington Bridge and Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, are within 15 miles.

The sale was arranged by JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team.

"Quarry Place represented an exceptional opportunity for investors to acquire a luxury transit-oriented apartment community in one of Westchester County's most affluent downtowns," said JLL Senior Managing Director Jose Cruz, who added, "The property's prime location, high-quality finishes, and strong occupancy levels demonstrate the continued strength of the suburban multi-housing market."

