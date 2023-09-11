Young Girl Rescued After Getting Stuck In Swing At Croton-On-Hudson Park

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters and police responded to Senasqua Park in Croton-on-Hudson, where a young girl had become stuck in a swing with possible injuries to her legs, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters and Croton Police officers then worked together to lift the girl while the swing was cut down, relieving the painful tension she had been suffering from.

After this, crews then laid the girl on the ground and removed her from the swing before returning her to her family.

The girl was later evaluated by first responders and confirmed to be uninjured, the department said.

The rest of the swing's chains were then cut down as a precautionary measure in order to avoid any issues until its reinstallation.

