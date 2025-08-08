Woman Hits Boyfriend With Rock, Phone After Fight In Cortlandt: Police

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 24, around 6:05 p.m. at a home on Reynolds Lane in Cortlandt, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 7.

An investigation found that Amillyon A. Allen of Peekskill struck her boyfriend in the face with the objects after a verbal argument, causing facial injuries, according to police.

Allen was arrested the following day and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on her own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.