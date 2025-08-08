A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Woman Hits Boyfriend With Rock, Phone After Fight In Cortlandt: Police

A 19-year-old woman is accused of assaulting her boyfriend with both a rock and a cell phone during a dispute in Northern Westchester, police said.

New York State Police (NYSP)

New York State Police (NYSP)

 Photo Credit: New York State Police (NYSP)
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 24, around 6:05 p.m. at a home on Reynolds Lane in Cortlandt, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Aug. 7. 

An investigation found that Amillyon A. Allen of Peekskill struck her boyfriend in the face with the objects after a verbal argument, causing facial injuries, according to police.

Allen was arrested the following day and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

She was arraigned in the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on her own recognizance.

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE