The water main break occurred in Croton-on-Hudson on South Riverside Avenue (Route 9A) between Grand Street and Brook Street, village officials announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27 just after 10:30 a.m.

The break may cause temporary road closures on the roadway. As the repair is completed, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, officials said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.