Vehicle Lands On Side On Icy Route 9 In Croton-On-Hudson

Icy road conditions in Northern Westchester caused a rollover crash, firefighters said. 

The crash happened on Route 9 North in Croton. 

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The crash happened on Thursday, Feb. 6 at around 7:15 a.m., when a vehicle landed on its side on northbound Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department. 

The driver declined any medical treatment, firefighters said. The response took around 45 minutes in total.

"More winter weather may hit our area in the upcoming weekend. As a reminder, if you don’t absolutely have to drive in snow and ice, don’t," the department wrote in a social media post. 

